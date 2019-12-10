Mainland vs Ocean City football

Mainland 's Ja'Briel Mace #4 runs for a touchdown against Ocean City during the first half of high school football game at Mainland Regional High School Friday Nov 1, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Fr.

5-9 165 RB

Mace carried 229 times for 1,389 yards and 20 touchdowns.

