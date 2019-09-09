Ja'briel Mace

Mainland Regional

The freshman running back ran for four touchdowns as the Mustangs beat Overbrook 35-0. Mace carried 12 times for 99 yards. Mainland (1-0) plays at Absegami (0-0) 6 p.m Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments