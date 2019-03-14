GALLOWAY — Children will enjoy the magic of Virginia Repertory Theatre’s “Jack and the Beanstalk” at the Campus Center Theatre on Saturday, April 6.
Show times are 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The 2 p.m. show is a sensory-friendly performance specifically designed for children with autism and other sensory, social, or learning disabilities. For more information, visit va-rep.org/sensory_friendly.html.
This musical adaptation of “Jack and the Beanstalk” is a rollicking retelling of the classic fairy tale. Join this modern-day young hero as he uses his imagination to become the famous Jack from the book he is reading. As he spins the tale of trading the family cow for three magic beans, watch the giant beanstalk grow and imaginations will soar as Jack climbs through the clouds to meet an ill-tempered giant, find fabulous treasures and more adventures than you can shake a stalk at.
The Stockton Performing Arts Center is located on the campus of Stockton University, on Jimmie Leeds Road in Pomona (Galloway Township). Tickets are $12 and may be ordered online at Stockton.edu/PAC or by calling the Box Office at 609-652-9000. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 90 minutes before the performance. For Group Sales, call 609-652-4786.