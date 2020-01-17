Jack Cella sank three 3-pointers in the first quaretr and finished with 22 points to lead the Holy Spirit boys basketball team to a 46-42 win over Oakcrest.

Oakcrest 4 11 15 12 – 42

Holy Spirit 12 8 14 12 - 46

OAK – Reaves 9, Gray 6, Kearney 11, Respes 10, Casanova 6

HS – Cella 22, Glenn 6, H. Rovillard 8, J. Rovillard 7, Steward 3

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments