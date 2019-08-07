Jack Clark's state title highlights homecoming

St. Augustine Prep’s Jack Clark is heading to the University of North Carolina to continue his education and wrestling career. Clark won the 152-pound high school championship with an overtime decision against Gary Dinmore of Hunterdon Central last week at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Clark attended St. Augustine for one year but won the 2014 152-pound state wrestling championship.

