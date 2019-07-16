Buccaneers Falcons Football

Falcons defensive end Jack Crawford celebrates a sack on the Buccaneers’ Jameis Winston during Sunday’s game, won by Atlanta 34-29. Crawford is a St. Augustine Prep graduate who later starred at Penn State.

Crawford (St. Augustine Prep) is entering his eighth NFL season and third with the Falcons. He had his best season in 2018, registering six sacks, 35 tackles and his first NFL interception. He also won the team's Ed Block Courage Award.

