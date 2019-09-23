Port Republic
Mayor
Jack Glasser
Political party: Republican
Age: 66
Hometown: Somers Point
Current job: Mayor (need number of terms)
Education: Holy Spirit High School class of 1971
Political message: I am asking the voters of the City of Somers Point to re-elect me as their Mayor. I have been a resident of this great City since 1965, where I’ve raised my family and worked as your Mayor for past 11 years. I have always felt that the job of being an elected official is to represent your taxpayers and help with their current concerns then also to build for the future so that the people who are here in the future have a base to build on.
