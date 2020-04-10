April 11
1936 — The Detroit Red Wings win the NHL Stanley Cup with a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
1965 — Jack Nicklaus shoots a record 271 and wins the Masters by nine strokes over Arnold Palmer and Gary Player.
1966 — Jack Nicklaus captures his third Masters and becomes the first to win in consecutive years as he shoots a 70 in an 18-hole playoff to beat Tommy Jacobs and Gay Brewer.
1976 — Ray Floyd shoots a record-tying 271 to win the Masters by eight strokes over Ben Crenshaw.
1981 — Larry Holmes beats Trevor Berbick in a 15-round unanimous decision to retain his world heavyweight title in Las Vegas.
1982 — Craig Stadler defeats Dan Pohl in a sudden-death playoff to take the Masters.
1983 — Spain’s Seve Ballesteros wins the Masters by four shots over Tom Kite and Ben Crenshaw.
1989 — Ron Hextall scores his second career goal and becomes the first goalie to connect for a playoff goal, and the Philadelphia Flyers top the Washington Capitals 8-5.
1993 — Bernhard Langer, with a 20-foot eagle putt on No. 13, wins his second Masters. The German finishes four strokes ahead of Chip Beck.
2004 — Phil Mickelson’s agonizing pursuit of a major ends at the Masters when he makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole, ending a spectacular back-nine duel with Ernie Els.
2007 — Roberto Luongo sets an NHL record for saves in a first career playoff start, making 72 in Vancouver’s 5-4 quadruple-overtime win over Dallas. The sixth-longest playoff game in NHL history ends on a goal by Henrik Sedin 18:06 into the fourth extra period.
2008 — Missouri’s Jacob Priday sets a Big 12 Conference record, hitting four home runs against Texas in a 31-12 rout. The senior goes 5 for 5, drives in nine runs and scores six times.
2010 — Phil Mickelson wins his third Masters title, shooting a 5-under 67 to pull away for a three-stroke victory over Lee Westwood.
— Associated Press
