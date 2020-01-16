Marinelli Wrestling Tournament

Egg Harbor Township's Jack Schiavo is beaten by Craig Cook, of Burlington Township, in the 138 lb. final at the Art Marinelli Wrestling Tournament, at Egg Harbor Township High School, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Egg Harbor Township 145-pound wrestler is 9-0 against CAL opponents with eight of those wins by pin.

