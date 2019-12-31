110916_nws_cumbgop

Freeholder candidate Jack Surrency at the Ramada Inn during Election Tuesday. Nov. 8, 2016 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Jack Surrency, of Bridgeton, is a Democratic freeholder in Cumberland County.

He was first elected to the Bridgeton City Council in 2010 as part of a slate headed by Mayor Albert Kelly, and served on the Bridgeton Board of Education from 2002-2010, according to his resume.

He attended the Tuskegee Institute from 1976-1978, majoring in chemistry with a business minor. He also holds a master's degree in Community and Economic Development from New Hampshire College in Manchester.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

