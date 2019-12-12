111019_spt_hscc 6

Southern's Jackson Braddock, foreground, sprints toward his first place finish during the South Jersey cross country sectional championships at Delsea on Nov. 9.

Braddock, a junior, won the state Group IV, South Jersey Group IV, Shore Conference and Ocean County championships. He finished sixth at the Meet of Champions.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments