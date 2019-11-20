Central Jersey Group IV championship
Jackson Memorial (2) at Hammonton (1)
7 p.m. Friday at Hammonton
Hammonton (9-2) has won eight straight. The Blue Devils are seeking their sixth sectional title and their first since 2009. Hammonton relies on the running of Jaiden Abrams (225 carries for 1,607 yards) and timely passing of quarterback Ryan Barts (41 of 63 for 672 yards and nine touchdowns). Senior wide receiver/defensive back Caleb Nartey sparks the Blue Devils on both offense and defense. Nartey scored three touchdowns in Hammonton’s 32-29 semifinal win over Middletown South last Friday. Brock Beebe, Michael Dogostino and Johnny Scibilia lead the Hammonton offensive and defensive lines.
Jackson Memorial (8-2) has won seven straight. The Jaguars are also seeking their sixth sectional title and its first since 2015. Jackson running back Will Towns has rushed for 1,235 yards and 11 touchdowns. Senior linebacker Brian Zapata leads the Jackson defense with 80 tackles, 19 for losses. Collin McCarthy, a 6-foot-7, 240-pound senior defensive lineman, has 18 sacks.
The Hammonton/Jackson winner advances to Regional Championship against the winner of Friday’s South Jersey Group IV title game between Ocean City and Shawnee.
