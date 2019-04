T.J. Hockenson, 6-5, 251, Iowa

Strengths: Best combination of athleticism, receiving skills and blocking in the class.

Weaknesses: Needs to fill out and become a more reliable blocker to reach star status.

Fact: John Mackey Award winner as nation's best tight end last year.

Gone by: Top 20.

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson (38) enters the end zone with ease in the first half of a NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)