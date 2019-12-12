Jacob Ketschek headshot

Ketschek 2019 St. Augustine Prep football team

Jr.

6-4 308 

Ketschek was a prominent reason why the Hermits rushed for an average of 170 yards per game. Rutgers and Temple have offered Ketschek scholarships.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments