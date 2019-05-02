Blessed to receive an offer from Temple University! #TempleTuff @CoachFranTU @CoachPhilJr @Beastupacademy pic.twitter.com/SZfJdngd46— Jacob Ketschek (@JakeKetschek) May 1, 2019
Offensive line
Sophomore
6-4 318
Offer: Monmouth
Blessed to receive an offer from Temple University! #TempleTuff @CoachFranTU @CoachPhilJr @Beastupacademy pic.twitter.com/SZfJdngd46— Jacob Ketschek (@JakeKetschek) May 1, 2019
Offensive line
Sophomore
6-4 318
Offer: Monmouth
Sports Editor
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.