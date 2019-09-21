St. Joes beats Holy Spirit to win state title

St. Joseph High School's Jada Byers scores a touchdown in the third quarter, on elf several, on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Jada Byers, Sr., RB/DB, 254 rushing yards, 129 receiving yards, seven touchdowns.

