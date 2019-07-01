Holy Spirit St. Joe Football

St. Joe's Jada Byers runs in the second quarter as St. Joseph High School football team plays Holy Spirit, at Holy Spirit, in Absecon, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Jr. RB/DB 5-7 155

Offers: UMass. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments