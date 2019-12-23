112419_spt_stjoe 7

St. Joseph's Jada Byers scores one of his ten touchdowns during Saturday's playoff game against Morris Catholic on November 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

5-7 175 RB/WR/DB

Byers was a two time Press Player of the Year. He has verbally committed to Sacred Heart University. Byers rushed 178 times for 1,370 yards and caught 47 passes for 749 yards. He scored 35 touchdowns and 210 points. Byers finished his career with 102 touchdowns, 4,958 rushing yards and 1,295 receiving yards.

