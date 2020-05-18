St. Joe Chester Battle by the Bay

St. Joseph High School’s Jada Byers grabs a loose ball in the second quarter against Chester, PA. at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Saturday, Feb1, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Jada Byers

St. Joseph

Football and basketball

Byers repeats as The Press Player of the Year. He has verbally committed to Sacred Heart University. Byers rushed 178 times for 1,370 yards and caught 47 passes for 749 yards. He scored 35 touchdowns and 210 points. Byers finished his career with 102 touchdowns, 4,958 rushing yards and 1,295 receiving yards.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments