The St. Joe junior running back was named the running back MVP at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp last weekend. The camp held at Franklin High School featured many of the state’s top football recruits.
8. Jada Byers
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Ocean City biker who died in crash was caretaker for adult with cerebral palsy
-
'Stranger Things' actor visits Ocean City Boardwalk for prom photos
-
Jogger assaulted in Northfield's Birch Grove Park, police say
-
Atlantic City's oldest public housing to be rehabbed or replaced
-
High winds knock out power to Tropicana, parts of Atlantic City
Today's ePaper
-
May 9
-
May 9
-
May 9