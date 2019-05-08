St. Joes beats Holy Spirit to win state title

St. Joseph High School's Jada Byers scores a touchdown in the third quarter, on elf several, on the way to winning the Non-Public Group 2 state final football game, beating Holy Spirit, at MetLife Stadium, in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The St. Joe junior running back was named the running back MVP at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp last weekend. The camp held at Franklin High School featured many of the state’s top football recruits.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments