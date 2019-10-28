Jada Byers
St. Joseph
The senior scored four touchdowns in a 41-16 win over Timber Creek. He ran for two touchdowns and returned a fumble 65 yards for a score and an interception 102 yards for a touchdown. Byers has scored 91 career touchdowns and has 578 career points. St. Joe (7-1) hosts Holy Spirit (4-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
