St. Joseph's Jada Byers, center, runs the football against Timber Creek during Saturday's game in Hammonton on October 26, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Jada Byers

St. Joseph

The senior scored four touchdowns in a 41-16 win over Timber Creek. He ran for two touchdowns and returned a fumble 65 yards for a score and an interception 102 yards for a touchdown. Byers has scored 91 career touchdowns and has 578 career points. St. Joe (7-1) hosts Holy Spirit (4-3) at 2 p.m. Saturday.

