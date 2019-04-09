St. Joes beats Holy Spirit to win state title
Buy Now

St. Joe’s Jada Byers scores for the second time in the second quarter as Holy Spirit plays St. Joseph High School for a football state final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

St. Joseph

RB/DB Jr.

5-8, 168

Offers: Massachusetts

Byers led the Wildcats to a 10-2 record and the state Non-Public II title. He ran 214 times for 1,738 yards

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments