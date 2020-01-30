Mainland Cedar Creek boys basketball

Cedar Creek’s Najee Coursey, #13, battles for a loose ball against Mainland Regional’s Tony Tamanini, #23, in the second quarter, in Linwood, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

2. Jada Thompson and Najee Coursey: Thompson of Hammonton and Coursey of Cedar Creek each scored their 1,000th career point this week.

