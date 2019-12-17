Boardwalk Basketball Classic Hammonton Girls

Jada Thompson (15) Hammonton vs Mastery Charter North Girls basketball at the Wildwood Boardwalk Basketball Classic held at the Wildwood Convention Center, Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

'

Jada Thompson

Hammonton

5-7 Sr. F

Thompson averaged 16.2 points.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments