The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team pulled away in the second half to beat Pleasantville 75-56 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Wednesday night.

Wildwood Catholic guard Jahlil White scored a game-high 29 points.

The Crusaders took control with a 22-1 run that turned a one-point lead with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter into a 65-43 edge early in the fourth quarter.

Wildwood Catholic forward Taj Thweatt (16 points) started the run with a 10-foot jumper and two foul shots.

White excelled during the stretch. He scored the first six points of the fourth quarter on two foul shots, a fast-break layup and a steal and a dunk.

Pleasantville stayed close early behind the perimeter shooting of Marquise McLoughlin, who sank four 3-pointers and scored 14 points. Elijah Jones, a 6-foot-7 junior, led the Greyhounds with 19.

Wildwood Catholic (6-2) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Pleasantville (5-3) has dropped three straight.

WC – White 29, Thweatt 16, Hopping 10, Anguelov 7, Zarfati 7, Lopez 2, Belanson 4

PV – Jones 19, McLoughlin 14, Sanchez 9, Muhammad 6, Valeus 5, Rosado 2, Gonzalez 1

