Jahlil White scored 20 points to lead the top-seeded Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team to an 84-47 win over No. 8 seed Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game.
White scored five of his points in the first quarter as the Crusaders jumped to a 19-5 lead. Jacob Hopping scored six of his 11 points in the first quarter for the Crusaders.
Taj Thweatt scored 16 and Martine Anguelov 14 for the Crusaders, who are the two-time defending champion.
Gannon Brady led Ocean City with 16.
Wildwood Catholic (18-7) will meet fifth-seeded St. Joe (20-4) in the semifinals 7 p.m. Wednesday at Absegami.
Ocean City 5 12 14 16 – 47
Wildwood Catholic 19 24 16 25 - 84
OC – Brady 16, Finnegan 14, Rhodes 7, Drain 3, Schlatter 2, Godziak 5
WC – White 20, Hopping 11, Anguelov 14, Thweatt 16, Zarfati 6, Belansen 4, Bolle 7, Montalbano 4, Vogdes 2
