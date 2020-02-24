Jahlil White scored 20 points to lead the top-seeded Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team to an 84-47 win over No. 8 seed Ocean City in a Cape-Atlantic League Tournament first-round game.

White scored five of his points in the first quarter as the Crusaders jumped to a 19-5 lead. Jacob Hopping scored six of his 11 points in the first quarter for the Crusaders.

Taj Thweatt scored 16 and Martine Anguelov 14 for the Crusaders, who are the two-time defending champion.

Gannon Brady led Ocean City with 16.

Wildwood Catholic (18-7) will meet fifth-seeded St. Joe (20-4) in the semifinals 7 p.m. Wednesday at Absegami.

Ocean City 5 12 14 16 – 47

Wildwood Catholic 19 24 16 25 - 84

OC – Brady 16, Finnegan 14, Rhodes 7, Drain 3, Schlatter 2, Godziak 5

WC – White 20, Hopping 11, Anguelov 14, Thweatt 16, Zarfati 6, Belansen 4, Bolle 7, Montalbano 4, Vogdes 2

