Wildwood Catholic at Pleasantville boys basketball

Wildwood Catholic’s Jahlil White drives past Pleasantville’s Sahmir Jones toward the net for a layup. Tuesday, February 6

In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-5 White averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final. White will play at Temple next season. 

