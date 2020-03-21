Wildwwood Cath St Aug Basketball

Wildwood Catholic’s Jahlil White scores on a layup during Wednesday’s game against St. Augustine Prep in Wildwood. View more photos from the game at HSLive.me.

Jahlil White

Wildwood Catholic

6-7 Senior Guard

White averaged 16.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals. He finished with 1,338 career points. White will play at Temple University on an NCAA Division I scholarship.

