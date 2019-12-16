Must win

Wildwood Catholic’s Jahlil White hits a layup during last year’s Cape-Atlantic League championship game at Stockton University in Galloway Township.

Jahlil White

Wildwood Catholic

6-6 Jr. G

White averaged 18.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He will attend Temple University on an NCAA Division I scholarship.

