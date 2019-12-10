Hammonton vs Jackson Memorial

Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams #25 scores a touchdown against Jackson Memorial in the first half of CJ Group 4 title football game at Hammonton High School Friday Nov 22, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Jr.

5-11 194 RB

Abrams led the Blue Devils to the Central Jersey Group IV title. He rushed 270 times for 1,803 yards and 21 touchdowns.

