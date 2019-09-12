092918_spt_absegami

Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams #25 runs the middle against Abegami's during the first half of high school football at Absegami High School Friday Sept 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 16 carries for 193 yards

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments