110919_spt_hammonton 28

Hammonton's Jaiden Abrams, center, runs the ball against Brick during Friday night's playoff game on November 8, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton 207 carries for 1,504 yards

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Load comments