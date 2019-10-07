Jaiden Abrams

Jaiden Abrams 2018 Hammonton H.S. football team

Jaiden Abrams

Hammonton

The junior running back carried 19 times for 199 yards and three touchdowns to propel the Blue Devils to a 49-21 win over Absegami. Hammonton (3-2) has won two straight and plays at Kingsway Regional (3-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

