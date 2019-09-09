Jaiden Abrams

2018 Hammonton H.S. football team

Hammonton

The junior running back ran 16 times for 193 yards and three touchdowns as Hammonton beat Oakcrest 51-12. Hammonton (1-0) plays at Timber Creek on Friday.

