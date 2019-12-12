Southern vs Vineland football

Southern Regional Jaiden Brown #3 runs in from a touchdown against Vineland Antwain Rivera #2 in the first round of the SJ Group V football playoff game at Southern Regional igh School Friday Nov 8, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

So.

5-11 215

Brown, a running back and linebacker, led the Rams to the Shore Conference Constitution Division title. He rushed 212 times for 1,242 yards and 14 TDs. He also made 29 solo tackles on defense at linebacker.

