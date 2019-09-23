Jaiden Brown

The sophomore running back rushed for 205 yards, scored two touchdowns and also intercepted two passes as the Rams beat Howell 28-14. Southern (2-1) plays at Brick Memorial (1-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

