Southern Regional Football Practice

Running back/linebacker Jaiden Brown is a transfer from Jackson Liberty.

Jaiden Brown, Southern 17 carries for 138 yards

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments