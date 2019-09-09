Southern Regional Football Practice

Running back/linebacker Jaiden Brown is a transfer from Jackson Liberty.

Jaiden Brown

Southern Regional

The sophomore running back ran 17 times for 138 yards and a touchdown as the Rams neat Nottingham 21-0. Southern (1-0) hosts Toms River North (1-0) 7 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

