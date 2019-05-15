Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta was not at his best.
He threw six innings, allowing five hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks.
Arrieta walked three batters in the third inning, when the Rodriguez snafu occurred. Arrieta began the inning by walking the opposing pitcher Gonzalez.
"That's the last thing you want to do," Arrieta said. "You have to put the ball in the strike zone against their pitcher."
Arrieta has allowed eight earned runs in 11 innings in his last two starts.
"I gave up three homers last start," he said. "I needed to be better down in the strike zone, and I was better at that today. Today was walks, so it was two completely different starts."