Phillies starting pitcher Jake Arrieta can empathize with Nick Pivetta.
The Phillies sent Pivetta and his 8.35 ERA to triple-A before Wednesday’s game.
The move was a surprise. The buzz in spring training was that this could be a breakout season for the 26-year-old Pivetta.
Arrieta also struggled for success as a young pitcher. The Baltimore Orioles sent Arrieta back to the minors in 2012 and 2013.
Two years later, Arrieta would win the National League Cy Young Award, while pitching for the Chicago Cubs.
Arrieta said he spoke with Pivetta before he left the clubhouse.
“The situation he’s in right now is one I’m very familiar with,” Arrieta said. “This is a moment for him to get away, put his head down and get back to work. I tied to reiterate to him that the guy who he was in spring training is the guy he really is. If you pick 5 to 10 guys with the best stuff in baseball, he’s in that group. He just needs to find some things, make sure his head is in a good space. He’s going to be a big part of our team.”