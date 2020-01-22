Jake Cook and Luke Mazur sparked a remarkable comeback as The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team remained undefeated in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division with a 57-51 win over Lower Cape May on Wednesday night.
The Mustangs trailed 35-21 after three quarters but outscored Lower 36-16 in the final eight minutes.
Cook scored 16 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, while Mazur (18 points) sank three 3-pointers.
Mainland 8 3 10 36 – 57
Lower Cape May 5 13 17 16 – 51
ML – Mazur 18, Cook 23, Mace 6, Matik 3, Tamanini 3, Spence 4
LCM – Bencivengo 12, Gault 11, Pierce 5, Lawler 5, Bey 10, Whitesell 8
