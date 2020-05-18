020820_spt_hsbb18

Mainland Regional senior Jake Cook dunks against Hoy Spirit in the second quarter of Friday’s game in Absecon.

Jake Cook

Mainland Regional

Football and basketball

Cook led Mainland to CAL National Division basketball title. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. A standout wide receiver, he caught more than 40 passes for more than 600 yards as Mainland finished 10-1 and won the West Jersey Football League Independence Division. He will play football at Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

