Jake Cook
Mainland Regional Sr.
Football and basketball
Cook led Mainland to Cape-Atlantic League National Division basketball title. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. A standout wide receiver, he caught more than 40 passes for more than 600 yards as Mainland finished 10-1 and won the West Jersey Football League Independence Division. He will play football at Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.
