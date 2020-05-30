Mainland vs Egg Harbor Township

Mainland's Jake Cook #13 scores the two point conversion against Egg Harbor Township Malachi Rollins #27 during the half of annual thanksgiving day football game at Egg Harbor Township Thursday Nov 28, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Jake Cook

Mainland Regional Sr.

Football and basketball

Cook led Mainland to Cape-Atlantic League National Division basketball title. He averaged 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds. A standout wide receiver, he caught more than 40 passes for more than 600 yards as Mainland finished 10-1 and won the West Jersey Football League Independence Division. He will play football at Division II Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

