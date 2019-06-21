041319_spt_spiritbb

Holy Spirit's Steven Petrosh #6 makes a double against Buena's Jake Guglielmi #4 during high school baseball game at Holy Spirit High School Friday April 12, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer

Jake Guglielmi

Buena Regional Sr. C

Guglielmi batted .377 with 26 runs scored, 23 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments