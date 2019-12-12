Ocean City vs Pleasantville Thanksgiving Football Game

A pack of Pleasantville defenders takes down Ocean City running back Jake Inserra during Thursday’s 90th meeting between the two teams on Thanksgiving.

Jr.

5-9 188

Inserra led the Red Raiders to the South Jersey Group IV final with 90 tackles. He also rushed for 284 yards and two touchdowns.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Load comments