OCEAN CASINO RESORT
8 P.M. SATURDAY, SEPT. 21; $32.50, $42.50
WHAT TO EXPECT: Country singer/songwriter Jake Owen released his debut single “Yee Haw” in 2006 and was immediately on his way to a successful recording career. Five years later he topped the country charts with the singles “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Alone with You.” On Saturday Owen brings his downhome music to the Ocean Casino Resort. Recent set lists have included favorites such as “Down to the Honkytonk,” “Drink all Day,” “Grass is Always Greener,” “Real Life” and “I Was Jack (You Were Diane).”
