Jalen Hurts
The Eagles selected the quarterback in the second round of this year’s draft.
“His growth from a mental standpoint from the beginning of the off-season to now has been very good. His ability to recall plays and recite plays and put them -- one thing (Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach) Press Taylor has done is put him into a huddle situation where he's calling plays and being able to just spit that back to him. He's done that at a really good, high level and now it’s just a matter of once we get him on the grass, he has to do it for real and go from there. But I've been really impressed with his progress this spring.”
