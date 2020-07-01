Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates running back Kennedy Brooks's first quarter touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma won in overtime, 30-23.

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles selected the quarterback in the second round of this year’s draft.

“His growth from a mental standpoint from the beginning of the off-season to now has been very good. His ability to recall plays and recite plays and put them -- one thing (Passing Game Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach) Press Taylor has done is put him into a huddle situation where he's calling plays and being able to just spit that back to him. He's done that at a really good, high level and now it’s just a matter of once we get him on the grass, he has to do it for real and go from there. But I've been really impressed with his progress this spring.”

