Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

Texas Christian wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) scores on a 30-yard third-quarter touchdown catch in front of Baylor cornerback Jameson Houston (11) at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. TCU won, 45-22.

Jalen Reagor

The wide receiver was the Eagles top draft choice in May.

“He's going to come in and he's going to learn one position and he is going to learn from (wide receiver) DeSean Jackson and learn everything he can. Obviously, the playbook is extensive and we just have to see what he's taken from the off-season to training camp, and then once we see his potential and his growth, then we can use him in multiple spots.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments