Atlantic City Police Department Deputy Chief of Police

Years on the job: 19

Other positions held: Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Detective, Patrolman

Community activities: Vice Chairman of the Atlantic City Police Foundation

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Load comments