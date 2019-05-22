Atlantic City Police Department Deputy Chief of Police
Years on the job: 19
Other positions held: Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Detective, Patrolman
Community activities: Vice Chairman of the Atlantic City Police Foundation
Atlantic City Police Department Deputy Chief of Police
Years on the job: 19
Other positions held: Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Detective, Patrolman
Community activities: Vice Chairman of the Atlantic City Police Foundation
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Staff Writer
I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.