James Longstreet sank a 15-foot jumper with three seconds left in overtime to give the Cape May Tech boys basketball team a 60-58 win over Middle Township on Wednesday night.

Cape May Tech (4-6) trailed by 15 at the start of the fourth quarter. Devin Roach (12 points) forced overtime for Cape May Tech when he sank a layup in the closing seconds of regulation. The Hawks outscored Middle 25-10 in the fourth quarter.

Longstreet led Cape May Tech with 18 points. Jeremiah Camacho scored 16 for Middle (3-8).

Cape May Tech 12 8 8 25 7 – 60

Middle Township 15 15 13 10 5 - 58

CMT – Longstreet 18, Roach 12, Delvecchio 14, Thomas 4, Farrow 2, Torres 10

MT – Marino 6, Harris 13, McNeal 11, Camacho 16, Sapp 7, hatcher 2, Flanders 3

